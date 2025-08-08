Su From So Telugu Movie Review and Rating: A Mild Horror Comedy with Limited Surprises

After earning modest attention in Kannada, debutant J.P. Thuminad’s Su From So makes its way into Telugu. Backed by Raj B. Shetty, the film blends light horror with situational comedy, all set against a rustic backdrop. It also tries to make a comment on social beliefs, but the question is — does it hold up for Telugu audiences?

Story

In the quiet village of Marlur, panic strikes when locals suspect Ashok (J.P. Thuminad) is possessed by the ghost of a woman named Sulochana. His family is distressed, rumours spread like wildfire, and soon, the entire community is gripped by fear. Ravanna (Shaneel Gautham) takes it upon himself to uncover the truth, tracing the haunting to a nearby village, Someshwara. The film then unravels the mystery — is the possession real, and why would Sulochana target Ashok?

What Works

The strongest asset of Su From So is its earthy setting. The rural atmosphere feels genuine, and the characters behave in ways that match their environment. The humour comes mostly from villagers reacting to bizarre situations, with some of these moments clicking well — particularly in the second half.

Shaneel Gautham delivers a composed and convincing performance as Ravanna. Even though Ashok is the one allegedly possessed, it’s Ravanna who shoulders the narrative and keeps it moving. Raj B. Shetty, in a cameo as Swamiji, adds energy to the proceedings, while the rest of the cast — including Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Paanaaje, and Mime Ramadas — play their parts adequately.

What Falls Short

The plot is straightforward and offers little by way of twists or emotional pull. Once the setup is in place, events unfold predictably. The horror is light and never builds real tension, while the comedic beats may feel overly familiar for Telugu audiences who have seen plenty of village-based horror comedies before.

The narrative focus feels uneven — Ashok’s role is sidelined for long stretches, and several supporting characters add little to the core plot. This leads to repetition and a lack of freshness. The film also struggles to communicate its intended message with clarity, and by the time it tries, the pacing has already slowed.

Technical Take

J.P. Thuminad’s intention to weave a social message into a horror-comedy frame is clear, but the screenplay lacks the sharpness to pull it off effectively. S. Chandrasekaran’s cinematography captures the village mood well but doesn’t bring anything visually distinctive. Music by Sandeep Thulasidas fits the tone, while editing could have been crisper, especially in the first half where the pace drags.

Bottom Line

Su From So is a partially engaging horror comedy with a few enjoyable moments, thanks to Shaneel Gautham’s steady performance and some situational humour. However, the predictable plot, mild scares, and recycled comedic tropes make it a watch-with-low-expectations affair. It may have clicked better in Kannada due to its linguistic flavour, but in Telugu, it comes off as a formula that’s been done many times before.

Rating: 2.5/5 – Works in parts, but nothing hauntingly memorable