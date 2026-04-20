South Producers Say No to 8-Week OTT Window Proposal

The ongoing debate over the 8-week OTT release window has taken a new turn, with South Indian producers strongly opposing the proposal pushed by exhibitors. The issue has now triggered a major discussion across the film industry.

Recently, exhibitors across South India proposed a rule mandating that films should have an exclusive theatrical run of at least eight weeks before releasing on OTT platforms. The move is aimed at protecting theatres and boosting box office collections, as early digital releases have been impacting footfall.

However, producers are not in agreement. In a crucial meeting involving producers from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, they clearly stated that such decisions cannot be imposed unilaterally without consulting all stakeholders.

Producers argue that the current film ecosystem is heavily dependent on OTT revenues. Many films recover a significant portion of their budget through digital rights, and enforcing a strict 8-week gap could disrupt financial planning, especially for mid-budget and smaller films.

They also highlighted that sudden changes in release policies could create confusion for projects already in production or those that have pre-existing OTT agreements. According to them, flexibility is necessary, as every film has different business models and audience reach.

On the other hand, theatre owners believe that a longer theatrical window is essential to revive cinema-going culture. With audiences increasingly waiting for OTT releases, theatres have been witnessing a drop in occupancy, especially after the first week of release.

This difference in opinion has led to a clear divide between exhibitors and producers. While exhibitors push for stricter rules to safeguard theatres, producers are seeking a balanced approach that protects both theatrical and digital revenues.

As discussions continue, the final decision remains uncertain. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether the industry can arrive at a common ground or if the conflict between theatres and OTT platforms will intensify further.