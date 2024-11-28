Siddharth's 'Miss You' Release Postponed Due to Heavy Rains in Tamil Nadu

The release of actor Siddharth’s much-anticipated romantic comedy Miss You has been delayed. Originally scheduled for November 29, the film’s release date has been postponed due to the ongoing heavy rains in Tamil Nadu.

In an official statement issued on Wednesday, the filmmakers announced the decision, emphasizing that the safety and comfort of the audience are their top priorities. The statement read: “We believe it’s best to delay the release to ensure a safer and more enjoyable movie-going experience for everyone. Stay tuned for the official announcement of the new release date.”

The statement also expressed gratitude to the film’s partners, including Red Giant Movies, Amazon Prime Video, Ayngaran International, Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP, Shree Karpaga Vinayaga Film Circuits, and PVR Cinemas, for their unwavering support during the last-minute rescheduling.

Also read: Rs 10,000 Crore Divorce: South Indian Celebrity's Separation Sets New Record

‘Miss You’ is directed by N Rajasekar, known for Maapla Singam and Kalathil Sandhippom, Miss You is a romantic comedy with a script penned by Ashok R alongside the director. The film features a talented ensemble cast including Siddharth, JP, Ponvannan, Naren, Anupama, Rama, Bala Saravanan, Karunakaran, Maaran, and Sashtika.

The technical team behind the film includes music by Ghibran, cinematography by KG Venkatesh, and editing by Dinesh Ponraj. Produced by Samuel Mathew under the banner of 7 Miles Per Second, Miss You promises to be an engaging entertainer once it finally hits theaters.

Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's Wedding: Brahmin Traditional Ceremony!