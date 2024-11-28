Rs 10,000 Crore Divorce: South Indian Celebrity's Separation Sets New Record

In a recent captivating interview with popular vlogger Deepak Pareek, renowned Mumbai lawyer Vandana Shah revealed intriguing details about a high-profile divorce case she's currently handling, involving a wealthy South Indian celebrity family. Describing the case as both complex and highly sensitive, Shah shared some striking insights into the marital discord at its core.

The lawyer revealed that the husband, described as confident and assertive in certain private aspects of his life, becomes a shadow of himself in the presence of his father, a powerful figure with an estimated fortune of Rs 10,000 crore. Shah highlighted how this dynamic has led to a significant breakdown in their marriage, with the once-dominant husband's behavior shifting dramatically from bold to submissive. She added, "The tension between them has been mounting for over a year now, and it's unclear how long the marriage will last."

While Shah refrained from naming any of the individuals involved, she did hint that the case, although not Bollywood-based, carries a distinct "Bollywoodish" flair. In response to a question about whether the case was linked to the film industry, she emphasized that the family in question is from the South of India.

Vandana Shah, known for her strict professional ethics, reiterated that she never discloses client names, particularly those from the entertainment world, underscoring her commitment to client confidentiality. Despite her careful words, the interview has sparked a wave of speculation across social media, with fans and followers eagerly guessing the identity of the mysterious celebrity family involved in this dramatic legal battle.

