Sankranthiki Vastunnam Release Date: January 14, 2025

Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi's Sankranthi Ki Vastunnam was initially speculated to be Pandakki Vastunnam. With the movie now joining the Sankranthi race, the release date has been set for January 14th, 2025.

Anil Ravipudi, known for his hilarious entertainers F2 and F3 with Venkatesh, is back. The director teams up with Venkatesh again for this family entertainer, which stars Meenakshi Choudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles.

Given its family-friendly appeal and the star power of Venkatesh, Sankranthi Ki Vastunnam is already shaping up to be a major attraction. Anil Ravipudi’s signature brand of comedy is expected to draw in audiences, especially families, to theaters.

In the Sankranthi 2025 race, Sankranthi Ki Vastunnam will face competition from several other big releases, including NBK109 directed by Bobby, Vishwanbhara starring Chiranjeevi (if Game Changer is delayed), and Vidae Muyarchi starring Ajith. Meanwhile, Thandel, which was initially scheduled for a Christmas or Sankranthi release, has now been pushed to February.