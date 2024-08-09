Review: Simbaa

Story:

Aksha (Anasuya Bharadwaj) is an idealistic, non-violent school teacher. As her husband lost his legs in an accident, she runs the household alone with her income. One day, while seeing a womanizer on the road, she gets immediately triggered. She follows and kills him brutally. Police officer ACP Anurag (Vasista Simha) and investigative journalist Fazil (Srinath) get down to launch two separate investigations into the murder.

One day, Aksha visits a shopping mall with her family for leisure. Coincidentally, Fazil also arrives at the same place with his lover Ishta (Divi Vadthya of Bigg Boss fame). Upon seeing a person there, both Aksha and Fazil experience a similar inexplicable urge to kill him. ACP Anurag arrests them. Since both victims were associates of Partha (Kabir Singh as a pharma company honcho), his younger brother and his men attack Aksha and Fazil while they are being transported to court.

What is the cause of these inexplicable mental states affecting different individuals? Why is Partha tense about his fate? Has Anurag managed to solve the case? The connection between the environmentalist Purushottam Reddy (Jagapathi Babu) and the rest of the story is what is at the core of 'Simbaa'.

Technical Departments:

The cinematography could have been more visually appealing. The Background music is inconsistent. The action choreography is inherently innovative. Production quality was impacted by budget constraints.

Plus Points:

1. Unique blend of revenge thriller, cellular memory, and environmentalism.

2. Effective integration of environmental message through sapling plantation.

3. Flashback sequences contribute to character development but feel overextended.

4. Anasuya and Vasista Simha deliver strong performances. Srinath's performance is competent.

5. Jagapathi Babu shines in a refreshing role.

Minus Points:

1. The message could have been delivered with more finesse.

Verdict:

Director Murali Mohan Reddy shows potential with his debut outing. A surprising contribution has been made to the story by Sampath Nandi. The film offers a fresh take on the revenge thriller genre.