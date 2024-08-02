Review: Average Student Nani

'Average Student Nani' was released in theatres today. Here is our review of the box-office release.

Story:

Nani (Pawan Kumar Kothuri) is a below-average student at studies. He is constantly scolded by his father, played by Rajeev Kanakala, for being good for nothing. However, his mother, played by Jhansi, and his elder sister, played by Vivia Sampath, are supportive. While Nani is fond of his sister, there seems to be some friction between them. Despite not attaining even a half-decent rank in the B.Tech entrance exam, Nani managed to secure a seat in Mechanical Engineering with his mother's help.

During his college days, Nani falls in love with his senior, Sara (Sneha Malviya). However, their relationship faces challenges. Meanwhile, a junior named Anu (Sahiba Bhasin) develops feelings for Nani. Additionally, Sara becomes engaged to someone else. A tragic event unfolds on the personal front, leaving Nani despaired. The film leaves viewers with several unanswered questions during the interval: What did Nani do to overcome his personal crisis? Will he ever have the last laugh?

Performances:

Pawan Kumar Kothuri is turning out to be an intelligent actor who knows his limitations. He approaches the coming-of-age role in this film with care. His character has the ability to crack a joke on himself. He shares good chemistry with everyone in the movie. In a particular scene in the first hour, he comes across as incorrigible, but he manages to show redemption.

Sneha Malviya looks hot in some scenes, while Sahiba Bhasin performs her part well. The conversations involving the heroines and others are well done. Rajeev Kanakala and Jhansi are cool. Khaleja Giridhar, Bindu and others play different parts.

Analysis:

The film delivers the right message in narrating a story where the lead man's character has several shades. The range of writing comes to the fore in the second half. Despite some cliches, the film pulls up its socks and gets its act together.

The dialogues between the family members are neat. The first half is relatively leisurely, with less tense moments. The college campus scenes involving the male lead and his friend are not bloated.

'Average Student Nani' is a title that has the potential to resonate with youngsters. The very title has so much Puri Jagannadh written all over it. Nani is a guy-next-door name in the Telugu States. The title reflects the attitude of the male lead.

On the flip side, the film should have avoided some cliches. The college campus rivalry should have been handled with more depth.

Verdict:

'Average Student Nani' is an entertainer that is mostly filled with fun moments. Some heavy-duty scenes tug at your heartstrings.

Rating:2.5/5