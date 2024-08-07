Ravi Teja-starrer Mr. Bachchan’s Mass Maha Trailer OUT!

The makers of Ravi Teja starrer 'Mr. Bachchan' released the film’s trailer on Wednesday. Hari Shankar’s directorial is creating a significant buzz ahead of its release on August 15, 2024. The trailer launch event was held in Hyderabad today.

Earlier, the film’s romantic poster featuring the lead actors Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri Borse received a thumbs up from the fanbase of the actor. Bhagyashri is making her Tollywood debut with this film. The promised action-packed drama 'Mr. Bachchan' is a Telugu remake of the Ajay Devgn-starrer Hindi film 'Raid'.

'Mr. Bachchan' is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner while Mickey J Meyer has composed the music for the film.

Check out the trailer here:

