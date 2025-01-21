Rashmika Mandanna Stuns as Maharani Yesubai in Chhaava First Look

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to captivate audiences as Maharani Yesubai in her upcoming movie Chhaava, alongside Vicky Kaushal. The first look poster of the movie has already set high expectations for her portrayal.

In the first look, Rashmika looks regal in a maroon saree with vibrant yellow-orange borders. The saree is elegantly draped, with the pallu gracefully covering her head. She pairs it with a green blouse featuring golden embroidery on the sleeves. The look is completed with layers of gold necklaces, heavy earrings, a delicate nath, green bangles, and gold rings. Her hair is parted in the center, and bold makeup adds to the grandeur.

In the second look, Rashmika rocks a stunning red saree, equally enchanting with intricate gold embroidery. She adds more layers of long necklaces and chunky jhumkas, finishing off the look with rings, green bangles, and a nath. Both looks perfectly highlight her royal and graceful portrayal of Maharani Yesubai.

With these striking outfits, Rashmika’s character promises to be a visual treat for moviegoers when Chhaava releases.