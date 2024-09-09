Rashmika Mandanna reveals WHY she is inactive in public life

Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna has shared an update over her disappearance from public life. Taking to Instagram, the Tollywood actress said recently she met with an accident and consequently, she was forced to take rest at home.

The actress clarified that it was a minor accident and she is recovering well.

“The reason I haven’t been very active in last month is because I had a little accident, (a minor one) and I was recovering and was staying at home as I was told to by the doctors. 🐒

I am better now and just for heads up - I am in the phase of being super active so all the best dealing with my activities,” she captioned her post with a beautiful pic."

Take a look at her post below:

Rashmika advised her fans to take care of themselves. She added ‘life is super fragile’ and we cannot claim we will see tomorrow. She ended her post with a sweet post script, ‘’ve been eating a lotttttttsssss of laddoos.’

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Pushpa 2: The Rise alongside Allu Arjun. She will reprise her role as Srivalli in the Pushpa sequel. She also has Kubera featuring Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dhanush in the Pipeline.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Week 2 Nominated contestants List