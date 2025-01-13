Ram Charan's Game Changer: Piracy Threats, Movie Print Leaked, Conspiracy Surrounding Game Changer!

Threats and Piracy Before Release

The much-anticipated film Game Changer, starring global star Ram Charan and directed by Shankar, has been at the center of controversy even before its release. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, the film faced severe challenges, including threats and the leakage of a pirated print online on its release day.

Cybercrime Complaint Filed Against 45 Individuals

A gang of around 45 individuals is suspected of orchestrating the piracy. The team behind Game Changer filed a complaint with the Cybercrime department, providing evidence against those responsible for leaking the high-definition print and spreading negativity about the film on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Threats to the Production Team

Before the film's release, key members of the production team and the producers received threats via social media and WhatsApp. The culprits demanded money, warning that they would leak the film’s pirated print if their demands were not met. Just two days before the release, major plot twists from the movie were shared on social media accounts, followed by the distribution of the pirated print after the film's release.

Social Media Negativity

A systematic attempt was made to tarnish the film’s reputation through negative campaigns on various social media pages. Clips from the movie were shared, and critical twists were revealed, making it difficult for audiences to enjoy the theatrical experience. Complaints have also been registered against these social media pages, with authorities promising to take action soon.

Cybercrime Investigation Underway

The Cybercrime department has begun its investigation to uncover whether the gang acted independently or was backed by external forces. The truth is expected to emerge following a detailed probe.

This incident highlights the severe consequences of piracy, especially for a film of this scale, which took over three years to create with a substantial investment. Authorities are working to bring the culprits to justice and prevent further harm to the film industry.