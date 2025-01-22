Ram Charan’s RC 16 Title Revealed

Ram Charan’s much-awaited film with director Buchi Babu Sana has been officially titled Peddi. The announcement will be made public on Ram Charan’s birthday in March 2025. The film is produced by Vriddhi Cinemas in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with Kilaru Satish directing.

The movie will feature Janhvi Kapoor opposite Ram Charan in the lead female role. Music for the film will be composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman.

Filming for the period sports drama began with a schedule in Mysore but was temporarily paused to accommodate Ram Charan’s promotional work for his film, Game Changer. The next schedule will resume on January 27 in Hyderabad, where a specially constructed set is ready for shooting.

Ram Charan will play a diverse role as a sportsperson, and the story is set in a period backdrop. While the film was initially referred to as RC 16, the title Peddi has now been finalized, aligning with the film’s theme and mass appeal.

Along with the official title announcement on Ram Charan’s birthday, the makers are also planning to release a teaser glimpse of the film. Cinematographer Rathnavelu is handling the visuals, and veteran actor Jagapathi Babu will appear in a key role in this highly anticipated project.