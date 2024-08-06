Rakul Preet Opens Millet Restaurant in Hyderabad

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has ventured into the food business. She has opened an organic millet restaurant named Arambam in Madhapur, Hyderabad. Her aim is to popularize organic millets. She already owns a gym in the city.

Millets are ancient grains packed with nutrients. They include varieties like pearl millet, finger millet, foxtail millet, and proso millet. Rich in fiber, protein, and minerals such as magnesium and phosphorus, millets are also gluten-free.

Despite recent challenges, including her brother Aman Preet's legal troubles, Rakul Preet continues to pursue her business endeavors. She has also been in the news over her marriage to Bollywood producer Jackie Bhagnani.