R Madhavan Reacts to Allu Arjun’s Dhurandhar 2 Review, Calls It Special

The recently released film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been receiving strong attention from audiences and celebrities alike. Among those who watched the film on its opening day was Allu Arjun, who shared his thoughts online, praising the film and its performances.

Allu Arjun’s Review Gains Attention

Allu Arjun described the film as an engaging mix of patriotism and style, appreciating its high-energy storytelling and cinematic scale. He particularly praised Ranveer Singh for his powerful performance, calling him versatile and impressive throughout the film.

The actor also commended director Aditya Dhar for delivering a visually grand and entertaining experience. In addition, he highlighted the performances of R Madhavan and the supporting cast, noting that the film carried an “international appeal” in terms of its technical execution.

R Madhavan Responds with Gratitude

Reacting to the appreciation, R Madhavan shared an emotional message, expressing how much the praise meant to him. He said he felt humbled and deeply touched by Allu Arjun’s words.

Madhavan also mentioned that he has always admired Allu Arjun’s work and talent, making the appreciation even more meaningful. He described the review as “very special,” especially as it came at an important phase in his career.

Performance and Film Reception

The film has received a 3.5-star rating, with Ranveer Singh emerging as the standout performer. His role has been widely appreciated for its intensity and strong screen presence, with many noting that he carries the film with confidence and ease.

However, while the sequel has impressed with its scale and action, it has also drawn some criticism. Compared to the original film released in December 2025, Dhurandhar 2 is seen as slightly less impactful in terms of storytelling.

Strengths and Weaknesses

The movie excels in its visual presentation and action sequences, offering a larger-than-life cinematic experience. However, certain elements of the narrative have been seen as less effective.

Some subplots, including the romantic track, are not explored in depth, while a few important characters receive limited screen time. The pacing of the film also feels uneven in parts, and certain themes appear forced rather than naturally integrated into the storyline.

Despite these issues, the film still manages to entertain audiences with its high production value and strong performances.

Final Take

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues the franchise’s momentum with action-packed storytelling and star performances. While it may not fully match the impact of the original film, it remains a notable release.

The appreciation from a major star like Allu Arjun has added to the film’s buzz, making it a memorable moment for the team, especially for R Madhavan

I’m so humbled touched and hyper motivated. This means so much coming from you, my dear brother I have watched all your films with complete awe of your abilities. And so it’s a fantastic feeling to know how mutual it is. God bless you .. and this being the first review online is… https://t.co/aHv3010Z7T — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 18, 2026

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