Pushpa Wildfire Event: Andrea Jeremiah, Rajalakshmi to Perform Live

Allu Arjun's action-packed film Pushpa 2 has been in full promotion mode. The team has succeeded with grand events held recently at Patna. The Chennai event is all set to take place, which is titled Pushpa Wildfire. The event will take place on November 24 at the Leo Muthu Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

The three singers who will perform live on the stage are Andrea Jeremiah, who sang the hit songs "Oo Solriya Mama" and "Sammy Sammy" in Pushpa 1, and Rajalakshmi, who sang the song "Sami Sami" in Pushpa 1. Subhashini, who sang the song "Kissik" in Pushpa 2, will also take the stage at the event.

The event will begin at 5 pm with live singers performing on the stage. The special performance Subhashini will perform the song "Kissik," and she will sing it live on stage. That song will be released simultaneously at 7:02 pm.

The team of Pushpa 2 has come up with a series of events to attract audiences for the film, and that will be released on December 5. It is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Pushpa 1 released in 2021. Lead roles are played by Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.

