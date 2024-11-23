India leads world in science, innovation research: Minister

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) From being led in science and innovative research, India is today in a position to lead others across the world, proven by recent success stories accomplished under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including space sector, biotechnology and vaccine breakthroughs, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, said on Saturday.

Addressing the eighth convocation of the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR) in the national Capital, Dr Singh said India has progressed from a single-digit count of space startups to over 300, while the biotechnology sector now boasts nearly 9,000 startups, contributing significantly to the country’s economy.

The minister celebrated the accomplishments of women in science, noting the historic appointment of CSIR’s first woman Director General, Nallathamby Kalaiselvi.

“India’s woman power has always been the foundation of great achievements, but it is now receiving the recognition it deserves,” the minister stated.

Dr Singh also highlighted AcSIR’s role in fostering interdisciplinary learning, promoting industry-academia collaboration, and driving India’s ascent in global science and technology rankings.

He called the institution’s futuristic academic approach a cornerstone for achieving PM Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat 2047.’

AcSIR is ranked among the top three per cent of global universities, despite being a relatively young institution.

“AcSIR is not just an academic institution, it’s a torchbearer of a new academic culture in India,” said the minister, adding that its partnerships with 82 institutions, including CSIR, ICMR, and DST, exemplify effective collaboration in research and development.

AcSIR offers an innovative Integrated PhD (iPhD) programme.

“iPhD links innovation, imagination, and industry right from the start of research journeys, ensuring sustainable startups,” said Dr Singh.

The minister tied such efforts to India’s meteoric rise in the global innovation ecosystem, moving from 81st to 40th in the Global Innovation Index under the PM Modi government.

