Pre-Wedding festivities of Anant & Radhika: Mukesh Ambani, wife welcome guests

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have been grand. High-profile guests like RSS' Mohan Bhagwat, among others, have graced the occasion.

Meanwhile, a mass wedding of the underprivileged will be organised on July 2nd at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar at the expense of the Ambanis.

How about the wedding?

The festivities will take off on July 12th. The next day will be celebrated as Shubh Aashirwad. On July 14th, the Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception will be held. The Jio World Centre in BKC in Mumbai will be the venue for the three-day festivities.