Maha: 7 killed as 2 cars collide on Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway in Jalna

Jalna (Maharashtra), June 29 (IANS) At least seven persons were killed and another three passengers were injured critically when two private cars collided violently near Kadvanchi village in Jalna district, police said here on Saturday.

The grisly accident took place after a Nagpur-Mumbai bound Ertiga car and a local Swift Desire vehicle suddenly came opposite each other and crashed near a petrol pump around 11.30 p.m., Jalna Police Control official Subhash Doiphode said.

The victims in the Ertiga car were from a single family in the Malad east suburb of Mumbai, while antecedents of those who perished in the Swift are yet to be ascertained.

They have been identified as: Faiyaz S. Mansuri, Altamesh S. Mansuri and Faizal S. Mansuri, all from Mumbai (Ertiga car passengers); while those who were killed in the (Swift car) are: Sandip M. Budhant, Pradeep L. Misal and Vilas S. Kayande, besides their driver from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar identified as Chavan, and his condition is critical.

“A team of the Jalna Taluka Police Station rushed there soon after and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital and private hospitals here early this morning. The autopsies of the deceased victims are going on at the Civil Hospital and shall be handed over later to the respective families,” Doiphode told IANS.

He said that as per preliminary reports of the investigations, the Swift car was reportedly coming on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Corridor (Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway) after refuelling at a local petrol station when it crashed into the Ertiga speeding towards Mumbai.

People from nearby villages who rushed to render help told the local media that the severity of the crash resulted in both the vehicles getting crushed and the bodies of the bleeding and screaming victims strewn around several metres.

The Jalna Taluka Police and highway police shall question the injured victims on the exact causes resulting in the major accident and further investigations are underway, said Doiphode.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.