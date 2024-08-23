BO: Committee Kurrollu Mints Massive Rs 15.6 Crore Gross Worldwide in 2 Weeks

Debutante director Yadhu Vamsi has made an impressive debut with the feel-good film Committee Kurrollu, a heartwarming tale that celebrates friendship and transports audiences back to the joys of childhood. Produced by Niharika Konidela, the film has been winning hearts worldwide, resonating deeply with viewers through its nostalgic portrayal of village life in the picturesque Godavari district.

In just two weeks, Committee Kurrollu has grossed an astounding Rs 15.6 crores worldwide. This remarkable box office performance is a testament to the film's widespread appeal, driven by positive word-of-mouth and endorsements from Tollywood celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu. The film's collections have continued to rise steadily, and its success has led to the addition of extra screens in the third week, surpassing the number of screens in the second week.

The film's triumph can be attributed to several key factors. Yadhu Vamsi's engaging story, screenplay, and direction have struck a chord with audiences, while Raju Edurolu's stunning cinematography beautifully captures the essence of village life. Anudeep Dev's soulful music and impactful background score further elevate the emotional resonance of the film. The festival backdrop and the film's overall charm have left an indelible mark on viewers.

Despite featuring over 11 new actors, "Committee Kurrollu" has not only connected with audiences emotionally but has also broken even in all territories, demonstrating its broad appeal. The success of the film underscores the importance of strong storytelling and the power of fresh talent. Niharika Konidela's confidence in the story and the cast of newcomers has paid off handsomely, as the film continues to captivate audiences.

The cast, including Sandeep Saroj, Yaswanth Pendyala, Eshwar Rachiraju, Trinadh Varma, and others, has delivered strong performances, with seasoned actors like Sai Kumar, Goparaju Ramana, and Srilakshmi playing key roles. The film's success has firmly established Yadhu Vamsi as a promising new director, and "Committee Kurrollu" as a major hit that has touched the hearts of Telugu audiences across the globe.