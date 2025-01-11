Priyanka Singh, Aadarsh Pundhir, Ashrith Reddy's New Movie Launched

Splash Colors Media, Alinea Avighna Studios, and Settle King proudly present their debut venture, Production No. 1, produced by Venubabu and directed by Ghantasala Vishwanath (GV). The film features music by Pawan Charan and GV, with cinematography by Dilip Kumar Chinnaiah. The cast includes Aadarsh Pundhir, Ashrith Reddy, Priyanka Singh, Pujita Pundhir, Raj Goud, Sunandini, and Madhusudhan in key roles. With shooting progressing at a rapid pace, the film is expected to hit theaters soon.

Cast and Crew Share Their Excitement

Priyanka Singh:

“This is my first collaboration with this production house, and I’m thrilled to work under the direction of G.V. Vishwanath. It’s exciting to see a music director like GV take on the role of a filmmaker for the first time. I’ve been given a very meaningful character, and I believe audiences will connect with it. Films like this, which stand out for their unique storytelling, are rare these days, making this project very special. I’m delighted to work with such talented co-actors and the amazing team.”

Aadarsh Pundhir:

“We’re presenting a refreshing comedy that delves into the theme of gender differences. The integration of technology plays a pivotal role in this narrative. I can’t wait to meet audiences in theaters with this exciting project.”

Ashrith Reddy:

“Our team is putting immense effort into this film, driven by our belief in its compelling story. I’m confident audiences will resonate with it, and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you in theaters soon.”

Pujita Pundhir:

“This film, crafted as a comedy exploring gender equality, is bound to be a delightful experience. It’s been a pleasure working under the direction of Jeevi garu.”

The Director’s Vision

Ghantasala Vishwanath (GV):

“This is our maiden production under the Splash Colors Media banner. The film, featuring Asrith, Aadarsh, and Priyanka Singh in lead roles, began shooting on December 26. Over the past 15 days, we’ve worked tirelessly, completing half the shoot. We plan to film the remaining portions in the United States. The story, centered around technology, emotion, and gender equality, is unique and relatable. We aim to release the film in 2025 and hope audiences will embrace and support it.”

Technical Excellence

DOP Dilip Kumar Chinnaiah:

“This is my first project as a cinematographer with Splash Colors Media, and it has been an incredible experience. I wish the entire team great success with this film.”

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting venture that promises to deliver an engaging blend of humor, emotion, and meaningful storytelling.