Mythri Movie Makers quotes super-high rates for Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa 2 is one of the costliest films in Allu Arjun’s career. It is slated for an August 15th release in theatres. Both Bunny and Sukumar have hiked their remunerations for doing the movie. As a result, the budget of Pushpa 2: The Rule skyrocketed.

The makers are not worried about the film’s lavish budget, though. Considering the budgets and the buzz surrounding the pan-Indian extravaganza, they have been quoting massive rates for the Telugu version's theatrical rights, both domestic and overseas.

Mythri Movie Makers has stuck to its guns even though the distributors haven't been ready to pay hefty amounts. The distributors are ready to pay hefty advances but they are not ready to buy the film on the terms of producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravishankar, who want to go for a non-refundable option.

Discussions are going on currently, with the distributors already paying the first installment. Mythri Movie Makers is negotiating with them and the banner is not ready to pay huge amounts on an NRA basis. Considering the buzz and hype, Pushpa 2: The Rule will be sold out eventually.