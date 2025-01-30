Music Director Gopi Sundar’s Mother, Livi Suresh Babu, Passes Away at 65

Thrissur: Livi Suresh Babu (65), mother of renowned music director Gopi Sundar, passed away on Thursday. The news was shared by Gopi Sundar himself through social media, where he also posted a heartfelt tribute along with a picture of his mother.

In his emotional message, Gopi Sundar wrote, "Mom, you gave me life, love, and the strength to follow my dreams. Every note of music I create carries the love you infused into me. You have not gone – you live in my heart, in my melodies, and in every step I take. I pray to God that your soul may rest in peace. I know you are still with me, watching over me. Rest in peace. You will always be my strength and my guide."

Livi Suresh Babu resided at Ajanta Apartments in Koorkenchery. She is survived by her husband, Suresh Babu, and children, Gopi Sundar and Shree (Mumbai). Her son-in-law, Sreekumar Pillai, is associated with Air India in Mumbai.

Her final rites will take place at Vadookara crematorium in Thrissur this evening.