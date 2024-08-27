Mega clash: Jana Sena MLA‘s shocking comments on Allu Arjun

The rivalry between fans of Telugu actors Allu Arjun and the Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan-led "Mega" family is heating up. It’s now escalated to a point where it is drawing comments from political leaders

In a viral video, MLA Bolisetti Srinivas made controversial remarks about Allu Arjun. He questioned the size of his fan base and criticised him for "forgetting his level." The Jana Sena Party (JSP) legislator from Tadepalligudem Constituency emphasised the strength of Chiranjeevi's and the Mega family's fan following and said Allu Arjun's popularity pales in comparison.

He also highlighted Janasena's political success in the recent Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in which Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party won 21 seats. Taking a jibe at the stylish actor, he said they don't need Allu Arjun's support.

In the recent state Assembly elections, Allu Arjun’s campaigning for his friend and YSRCP candidate Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy in Nandyal raised many eyebrows. Subsequently, Pawan Kalyan made comments at an event in Karnataka which has further fuelled the ongoing debate between the fans of both the actors.

Without naming Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan recalled past movie heroes who would save forests while the present leading characters are shown cutting forest trees and smuggling them. However, this comment did not go down well as Allu Arjun's fans interpreted it as an indirect criticism of the actor's Pushpa movie.

Later, Allu Arjun stoked controversy with his remarks at a recent movie function. He stated that while usually people become fans after seeing a hero, in his case, he became a hero because of his fans. He said he would go to any extent for his supporters and this statement is being seen as a response to the ongoing feud between fan bases.

Also Read: KTR’s Janwada farmhouse: Authorities seen taking measurements