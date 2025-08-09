Mahesh Babu Birthday: SS Rajamouli Drops First Look of SSMB29, Globe Trotter

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli has finally broken his silence on his highly anticipated project with superstar Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29. In a heartfelt note to cinema lovers across India and the globe — especially Mahesh’s loyal fans — Rajamouli acknowledged the long wait since filming began and expressed gratitude for their unwavering patience.

For all the admirers of my #GlobeTrotter… pic.twitter.com/c4vNXYKrL9 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 9, 2025

Mahesh Babu Birthday Special: SS Rajamouli Drops First Look of SSMB29!

Marking Rajamouli’s first-ever collaboration with Mahesh Babu, SSMB29 is already being hailed as one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema. Adding to the excitement, the film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, R. Madhavan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles.

According to Rajamouli, the shoot is already halfway complete, with the team aiming to wrap production by 2026. Given the scale of the project and the names attached, expectations are sky-high for this cinematic spectacle.