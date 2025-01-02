Keeravani Turns Lyric Writer for Ilaiyaraaja's Song in Shastipoorthi Starring Rupesh, Rajendra Prasad, Archana

Oscar-winning musician MM Keeravani turned lyric writer for a tune composed by legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja. The song "Edo Ye Janmalodo... Ee Parichayam" is from the movie Shashtipoorthi, produced by Maa Aai Productions with Rupesh in the lead role, features Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the prestigious actor, and Archana, the National Award-winning actress, in pivotal roles.

This film marks their reunion on screen after 38 years since the release of the classic film Ladies Tailor. Actress Akanksha Singh stars opposite Rupesh as the female lead. Directed by Pawan Prabh, the film is produced by Rupesh Chowdary. It has been revealed during the New Year that the song "Aedo A Janmalo" from the movie will be released soon.

Director Pawan Prabh shared, “Our movie features five songs. Chaitanya Prasad has written the lyrics for some of the tracks. For a special song, we thought it would be ideal to have Keeravani compose the music. Chaitanya Prasad is close to Keeravani, and through him, we reached out. Fortunately, Keeravani was in Chennai at the time. We met during lunch hours, explained the situation, and requested him to write the song. He agreed. By the time we returned to the studio, he had already sent us the lyrics for the first stanza, and the next day, the second stanza followed. Having Keeravani, the Oscar-winning composer, write lyrics for Ilaiyaraaja’s music and have it featured in our film is a huge honor. This is indeed a fortunate moment for our team. Keeravani has written over 60 songs so far, but this is the first time he’s written for Ilaiyaraaja’s music. What’s even more special is that he wrote it after winning the Oscar.”

Rupesh, the lead actor and producer, expressed, “What more could I ask for than having a song in our movie with Ilaiyaraaja’s music and Keeravani’s lyrics? I never imagined I would get this opportunity so soon as both a hero and a producer. This song will surely resonate with everyone. The other tracks are also well-crafted. The film revolves around family bonds and values. Acting alongside senior actors like Rajendra Prasad and Archana has been a learning process and a blessing. The filming is complete, and post-production work is underway. We will announce the release date soon."

The movie stars Rajendra Prasad, Archana, Rupesh, Akanksha Singh, Achyuth Kumar (famous for Kantara), Sanjay Swaroop, Raj Tiranadasu, Murali Dhar Goud, Chanti (from Chalaki), Anil, K.A. Paul Ramu, Mahi Reddy, Shweta, Latha, Praveen Kumar, Sridhar Reddy, Ruheena, Ram Mohan, and others in key roles.