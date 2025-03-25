Robinhood pre-release event witnessed an unexpected controversy. Actor Rajendra Prasad's critical comments about cricketer David Warner became a hot topic all over. It stirred controversy on social media platforms as netizens poured their support to Warner who is our guest and found fault with Rajendra Prasad. In a moment of over excitement, Rajendra Prasad crossed his line and used unparliamentary words while addressing Warner, sparking backlash on social media. It got severe backlash and many felt it was disrespectful.

Many trolls on social media accused Rajendra Prasad of being drunk. This is a million dollars question right now. There is no clarity on this yet.

Meanwhile, director Venky Kudumula later stepped in to address the situation. Speaking to the media, he clarified that Rajendra Prasad’s comment was made in good spirits and assured that Warner, who isn’t familiar with Telugu, did not take offense. To avoid any misunderstanding, Venky personally explained the context to Warner, who reportedly took it in a sporting manner.

However, cricket fans and David Warner fans continue to attack Rajendra Prasad over his remarks and demanding an unconditional apology from the senior actor over his inappropriate behaviour on the stage.