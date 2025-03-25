Three Maoists killed on Dantewada-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh, operation continues

Bhopal, March 25 (IANS) In another blow to Maoist insurgents in Chhattisgarh, security forces have neutralised three Naxalites in a fierce gunfight near the Dantewada-Bijapur border.

The encounter, which reportedly took place along the banks of the Indravati River, marks another significant success in the ongoing battle against extremism in the region.

Gaurav Rai, Superintendent of Police, Dantewada district confirmed the development and told IANS, “Three Naxalites were killed early Tuesday morning, and their bodies have been recovered.”

He added that the forces have established a commanding presence in the area, with operations continuing to ensure complete control.

According to other police sources, intelligence reports about the presence of hardcore Maoists prompted the deployment of troops into the core area early Tuesday morning. Gunfire has been raging since 8 a.m., with the Maoists reportedly surrounded.

However, the full scope of the operation will only be available once the encounter concludes and search efforts are completed.

This latest clash comes just days after a major offensive in the same region.

Four days ago, security forces eliminated 30 Maoists in two separate encounters -- 26 on the Dantewada-Bijapur border and four in Kanker. The operation, however, concluded with an irreparable loss as a brave soldier from the District Reserve Guard lost his life; while two others, including a deputy superintendent of police, sustained severe injuries. Both are now out of danger.

The Maoists also detonated an improvised explosive device on Sunday targeting a vehicle carrying security personnel. The blast narrowly missed its mark, occurring moments after the vehicle passed through the area in Bijapur district. Two jawans and the civilian driver suffered minor injuries from the shockwaves.

The Maoists have faced their most significant setbacks during their Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) month. Sources indicate that recent operations were guided by critical intelligence, underscoring the strategic precision of the forces in dismantling Maoist strongholds.

