Local, community initiatives key to fight tuberculosis in India: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Localised and community initiatives like TB Mukt Bharat can play a crucial role in fighting the menace of tuberculosis in India, said Anurag Thakur, BJP MP.

In a media article, he reflected on the country’s journey towards eliminating TB -- the world’s deadliest infection.

“Localised initiatives are reshaping perceptions about TB across India, echoing our national commitment to systematically expand TB elimination efforts in every state,” he wrote.

Besides TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, the government has also expanded diagnostic capabilities through the increased use of CBNAAT and TrueNat machines, as well as strengthened treatment protocols, Thakur said.

In addition, the recent fiscal allocation of Rs 4,200 crore for the National TB Elimination Programme will further help the efforts.

Another is the Ni-Kshay Poshan Yojana, which aims to provide nutritional support to TB patients. The initiative has so far provided support to over 90 lakh TB patients, Thakur said.

TB continues to be one of India's most pressing public health challenges, and disease notification has remained a significant concern with as many as 15-20 per cent of cases still going undetected.

According to the latest India TB Report, the case notifications have increased to 2.5 million in 2024.

Thakur noted that “timely diagnosis and completing treatment” remains a challenge, particularly for people living in urban slums and rural areas. He lauded treatment success rates -- 86 per cent nationwide -- but mentioned regional disparities.

The Parliamentarian also highlighted the economic loss of high TB cases -- estimated annual productivity loss of approximately Rs 13,000 crore.

“The statistics underscore the urgency of our mission and the need for continued innovation in our approach to TB elimination,” Thakur said, highlighting the government’s commitment to eliminate TB by 2025 -- five years ahead of the global target.

He suggested tailoring solutions according to regional contexts. He noted how states can embark on a strategic expansion of TB awareness initiatives via even a cricket match.

"By establishing state chapters, each tailored to address local challenges while contributing to the national goal of TB elimination, we honour India's linguistic and cultural diversity while maintaining a clear focus on TB prevention, early diagnosis, and complete treatment,” Thakur said.

