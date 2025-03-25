CM Rekha Gupta presents Rs 1 lakh crore Budget for Delhi, says ‘largest ever’

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the first budget of the newly elected BJP government in the capital on Tuesday.

Terming the Budget 2025-26 as historic, the Chief Minister announced Rs 1 lakh crore Budget, which is the largest budget in the history of the national capital.

Presenting the Budget in the Assembly, CM Rekha Gupta said, "This is a historic day as this is not just any Budget. The people of Delhi and the country are waiting to see how the government, which was elected by the public with a historic mandate, will present its first Budget."

"This Budget is not just a presentation of government expenses but a Budget to bring turnaround in city’s fortunes and align it on the path of Viksit Delhi. This Budget is focused on making Delhi, a Sangam of glorious history and bright future," she added.

CM Rekha Gupta said that the Budget is based on the principles of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' resolution.

Taking aim at the previous AAP-led Delhi government, the Chief minister said, "It is unfortunate that in the last 10 years, Delhi kept sliding back in every aspect of development," citing the examples of unrepaired roads, drainage system, pollution etc.

"The previous government acted like a termite for the economy of Delhi," she added, stating that Delhi Jal Board, DTC and many other government institutions were running into losses.

CM Rekha termed the situation as a challenge for the new government.

Earlier in morning, Chief Minister Gupta said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is presenting the Delhi Budget after 27 years. "Just as Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, we are returning after 27 years," she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.