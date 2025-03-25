L2: Empuraan Beats Chhaava, Scripts History with Rs. 50 Crores Pre-Sales in Malayalam Cinema

If there is one film that the entire Malayalam movie industry is waiting for, it's Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan. No other film in recent times has sparked as much buzz as this remake of Lucifer. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film was riding high on expectations right from the start, and the pre-sales numbers prove how excited fans are to view the film on the big screen.

Right from the moment the advance bookings were opened, L2:Empuraan wreaked havoc and continues to do so as there are only 2 days left for the release of the film. According to various reports, this historic movie has beaten Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava in pre-sales numbers and emerged as the third-highest in pre-sales in 2025.

L2: Empuraan still has Vidaamuyarchi (Rs. 18 crores) and Game Changer (Rs. 31 crores) to beat in pre-sales. Even though it looks impossible for the movie to cross the advanced booking numbers of Game Changer, it can definitely surpass Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi in pre-sales.

Even overseas, L2:Empuraan is the first choice for movie buffs, as tickets are being sold like hot cakes. This is the hype that was created by the first part, "Lucifer," and fans are waiting to see the rage of Stephen Nedumpally/Quraishi Ab'raam on the big screen.

Especially Kerala movie fans are planning special releases to celebrate their beloved "Lalettan" in what can be a game-changing film for their cinema. Not just in Kerala, L2:Empuraan is picking up pace with its pre-release business in Tamil Nadu and Telangana as well.

If the word of mouth is positive on Day-1, expect an epic pan-Indian blockbuster from the land that has alwasy produced content-rich stories.