Plot of L2: Empuraan will be clear even to audiences who haven't watched Part 1, says Prithviraj

Chennai, March 25(IANS) Director and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has made it clear that his ‘L2: Empuraan’, the second instalment from his eagerly awaited ‘Lucifer’ franchise featuring Mohanlal in the lead, will also be a stand-alone film and that even if an individual who hasn’t watched the first part of the franchise watches the upcoming second part, they would still be able to completely understand the plot, story and narrative.

The director, who participated in a press meet in Chennai, recently was asked if whether audiences who hadn’t watched the first part would be able to understand the story of the second part.

Responding to the question, Prithviraj said, “My writer Murali Gopi and I were very particular that this film should be able to exist as a stand-alone film as well. We have an intention to make the third part of this franchise also with the same quality. Even if you haven't watched the first part, you will completely understand the plot, story and narrative of the second part.”

However, the director pointed out that for those who had also watched the first part, some sequences and dialogues might have recall value.

“If someone claps in the theatre while you are watching the film, you might think, 'Why are they clapping for this dialogue?' It might be because they have recalled something from the first part but other than that this is a stand-alone film,” he said.

The director then went on to explain, “Even when we completed the first part, we finished it in such a way that the story was complete even if there is no second part. In the second part, I have taken a chance as a filmmaker. By the time the second part ends, you will feel that the story will be complete only when you watch the third part. What I am hoping for is that people who watch the second part and haven't watched the first part, should have a desire to go back and watch the first part. I hope that happens.”

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan (L2E) is jointly being produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Lyca Productions and Sri Gokulam Movies. The film’s story has been penned by Murali Gopy and its music has been scored by Deepak Dev. The film has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.

'Lucifer', the first part of the franchise which released in 2019 and which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, emerged a blockbuster in just eight days. It went on to make over Rs 200 crore, making it the highest grossing Malayalam film ever.

Needless to say expectations from the sequel, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 27 this year, have soared.

