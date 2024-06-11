Kannada Actress Pavithra Gowda Arrested in Murder Case

The news headlines are reporting the arrest of Kannada superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa and his co-actor Pavithra Gowda by the Bengaluru police. Along with 10 others, they are suspected of being involved in the murder of Renuka Swamy.

Earlier, Darshan was detained at his farmhouse in Mysuru for allegedly orchestrating the murder. Now, Pavithra Gowda is also under suspicion and has been detained by the police.

Reports suggest that Darshan masterminded the murder after discovering obscene comments about Pavithra Gowda on social media, made by Renuka Swamy. The victim was found murdered in Darshan’s garage with multiple weapons, with the actor allegedly present at the scene. The victim’s body was later discovered by the police in a drainage system.

It is known that Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda have been rumored to have had an affair for a decade, despite Darshan being married. They have been seen together on various occasions, which has caused controversy.

Darshan was detained by Bengaluru police on June 11, 2024, and is being transported from Mysuru to Bengaluru for further questioning.

Who is Pavithra Gowda?

Pavithra Gowda is a Sandalwood actress and model known for her alleged relationship with Darshan Thoogudeepa. She was featured in the movie "Chathrigalu Saar Chathrigalu," which was headlined by Ramesh Aravind.

Pavithra previously stirred controversy in the Kannada film industry due to her supposed affair with Darshan when she posted a video on her Instagram handle, thanking him for "10 years of our relationship." The post created a sensation, fueling rumors about their alleged affair.