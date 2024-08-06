Kamal Haasan won’t host Bigg Boss Tamil season 8, know why

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has decided against hosting the Bigg Boss Tamil show. After hosting the Bigg Boss Tamil show for the last seven years, the actor announced his decision.

Taking to Instagram, Haasan said that he’s taking a small break from the show due to the ‘cinematic commitments’ He expressed his gratitude to the viewers for showering love on him and said, Bigg Boss OTT Tamil is the “best television reality shows in India".

"Dear Viewers, With a heavy heart, I wish to inform you that I will be taking a small break from our journey that began 7 years ago. Due to prior cinematic commitments, I'm unable to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil," Kamal Haasan wrote in his Instagram post.

"Personally, being your host has been an enriching association, where I have honestly shared my learnings. I will always be grateful for this learning experience. I sincerely thank each one of you and the contestants in the show for our time together. Lastly, I would like to thank the wonderful team at Vijay TV, as well as every crew member who has been involved in making this enterprise a grand success. I am sure this season will be yet another success," he added.

The veteran actor was recently seen in the film Indian 2. The film received mixed reviews from the actor's fans on social media. He will be next seen in Indian 3 and Thug Life.