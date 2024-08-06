BJP to organise ‘har ghar tiranga’ campaign in MP

Bhopal, Aug 6 (IANS) In a bid to create an atmosphere of patriotism on the occasion of Independence Day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise ‘har ghar tiranga’ campaign in Madhya Pradesh.

The four-day campaign will be carried out between August 11 and 14, during which, the BJP workers will visit door-to-door and will also hand over a Tricolour to every house in Madhya Pradesh.

A decision in this regard was taken during a meeting chaired by BJP's national co-organisational secretary Shivprakash at party headquarters in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Deputy CMs Jagadish Devda and Rajendra Shukla, MP BJP chief V. D. Sharma the in-charge for the state Satish Upadhyay and several other prominent party leaders were in the meeting.

"It has been decided that a massive campaign 'har ghar tiranga' will be carried out between August 11 and 14. BJP workers will unfurl the Tricolor in all 64,523 booths in Madhya Pradesh," MP BJP chief V. D. Sharma.

Sharma added that the party has decided to distribute the Tricolours to 1.5 crore homes in Madhya Pradesh.

"Besides distribution of the Tricolours, the BJP workers will also invite the local citizens for the Independent Day at booth level programmes," Sharma said.

The BJP has also decided to organise programmes to recall the Partition of the country on August 14.

"The youth of the new generation need to know what happened on August 14 and 15. A booklet (Vibhajan Vibhisika) will be distributed to the people," Sharma said.

India celebrates Independence Day on August 15 and transforms the country into a painting filled with the colours of pride and patriotism.

Besides unfurling the Tricolours at every government office and building, the Prime Minister addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort of Delhi on August 15 and talks about the vision for the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.