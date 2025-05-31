Kamal Haasan Kannada Controversy: South Indian Artists Association Backs Him

The South Indian Artistes Association (SIAA) has come out strongly in support of veteran actor Kamal Haasan, urging the Karnataka government, the people of Karnataka, and the Kannada film fraternity to understand the true intent behind his recent comments that have sparked widespread controversy.

SIAA Cautions Against Misrepresentation

In an official statement, the SIAA cautioned that the backlash against Haasan could set a “dark precedent” in the realms of both cinema and civil discourse. The association expressed deep concern over what it called the mischaracterization of an artist who has long championed regional harmony and cultural unity.

“It is a grave injustice to misrepresent Kamal Haasan, a figure who has consistently stood for unity across linguistic and regional boundaries,” the statement read.

Haasan’s Historic Ties with Karnataka Highlighted

The association also highlighted Haasan’s longstanding connection with Karnataka, noting his close bonds with Kannada legends such as Dr Rajkumar and the late Girish Karnad. The statement recalled his vocal support during the infamous abduction of Dr Rajkumar, emphasizing, “Kamal Haasan was among the first voices demanding his release. He treated Dr Rajkumar as a brother and regards Dr Shivarajkumar like a son.”

“Anti-Kannada” Allegations Rejected

Calling the portrayal of Haasan as anti-Kannada “entirely unacceptable,” the SIAA condemned any narrative that attempts to vilify the actor. “No rational individual can support this targeted campaign against one of India’s greatest artistic contributors,” the statement asserted.

The association emphasized Haasan’s legacy of breaking barriers of caste, religion, language, and region, saying: “To question his integrity is to undermine decades of artistic excellence and cultural solidarity.”

Industry Support and Haasan’s Response

Haasan’s colleagues across the South Indian film fraternity have also voiced support, urging the public and media to engage in more informed and respectful dialogue.

Addressing the media in Chennai on Friday, Kamal Haasan reaffirmed his position with poise and clarity.

“This is a democracy. I believe in the law and in justice. My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala is sincere. Only those with an agenda would doubt it. I’ve been threatened before. If I’m wrong, I will apologise. If I’m not, I won’t,” he said.

Call for Unity and Thoughtful Dialogue

As support continues to pour in, the incident has reignited discussions on the responsibilities of public figures, the role of media in shaping narratives, and the need for preserving regional harmony in India’s diverse cultural landscape.