Jr NTR To Soon Team Up With Nani's Director?

Young Tiger Jr NTR is on a signing spree. According to reports, Jr NTR has been in talks with director Shouryuv, who rose to fame with Hi Nanna in 2023. Jr NTR has reportedly given a nod to the film. The yet-to-be-titled movie is set to be a high-voltage action entertainer. The film will be made in two parts.

The first part of the movie is likely to be released in 2028. Shouryuv is currently working on the script. The film will be produced by Vyra Entertainments, the banner that bankrolled Hi Nanna. An official announcement about the movie is expected soon.

Currently, Jr NTR is committed to doing Devara 2, War 2, and Prashanth Neel's movie Dragon. His Devara will be released in theatres on September 27th this year.