Hyderabad: Friends gang-rape their techie friend at party

Another shocking incident happened in Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad, where two men gang-raped a software engineer during a party.

This incident happened at a prominent hotel during a group party that the victim had attended. The victim stated that her friends were consuming alcohol during the party, and she claimed that two men allegedly raped her in the hotel room.

The victim has known the two accused men since her second-grade school days, and this incident happened in spite of her objections. Later, the victim filed a case against the accused, and the police of Vanasthalipuram are searching for the two absconded accused.

The police started their investigation by checking the hotel room for evidence, and this incident once again proved the lack of safety for women in this country. Not with strangers; women are not even safe with their close acquaintances.

People are demanding the police investigate this case and provide justice for the victim.