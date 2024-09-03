The buzz about Jr. NTR’s upcoming action drama ‘Devara: Part 1’ refused to fizzle out. The makers of the highly anticipated movie teased the fans of Tollywood with a brand new poster announcing the release of the third single titled “Daavudi”.

Popular composer Anirudh Ravichander has composed the “Daavudi” song which promises to be a peppy number. The third song is being released on Wednesday, September 4. Earlier, two songs were released — Fear Song and Chuttamalle — which are already on the list of chartbusters.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Are you guys ready? #Daavudi. Video Song out on September 4th. An @anirudhofficial Musical. #Devara #DevaraOnSep27th.”

The latest buzz is ‘‘Devara’ has now entered the list of highly anticipated global films of 2024 on IMDb, which is the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content.

Koratala Siva’s directorial has been listed alongside international movies such as ‘Megalopolis’, ‘Little Brother’ and ‘Man vs Phone.’ ‘Devara: Part 1’ is slated for global release on September 27, 2024. The makers are hoping to begin the promotions next week.