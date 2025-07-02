The Hunt: A Gripping Retelling of the Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Comes to Sony LIV on July 4

A peaceful evening in Tamil Nadu in 1991 turned into one of the darkest nights in Indian political history. The assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi wasn’t just a shocking act of violence—it marked a turning point that reshaped India’s political, judicial, and national security landscape forever.

Now, over three decades later, Sony LIV is bringing this critical chapter of Indian history to screen with The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, premiering on 4th July. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, the series is inspired by Anirudhya Mitra’s bestselling book Ninety Days, and presents an unflinching look at one of India’s most high-stakes investigations.

At the heart of the story is D.R. Kaarthikeyan, the man who led the Special Investigation Team (SIT) through a maze of cross-border conspiracies, emotional upheaval, and political pressure. Bringing this real-life figure to screen is acclaimed actor Amit Sial, known for his restrained intensity and depth.

“For an actor, portraying a real person, especially someone as dignified and resolute as Mr. Kaarthikeyan, comes with a sense of responsibility,” says Sial. “It’s not just about performance. It’s about embodying a man who stood in the eye of a storm and kept moving forward.”

The series traces the 90-day manhunt that followed the assassination—one of the most complex investigations in Indian history. With shifting loyalties, missing leads, and growing public pressure, the SIT’s path was riddled with uncertainty and emotional wreckage. But The Hunt isn’t just a procedural drama; it is also a deeply human story about resilience, loss, and truth.

Speaking about one of the show’s most powerful moments, Sial shares, “There’s a scene where Kaarthikeyan visits the blast site. There’s no body—just a massive patch of dried blood. That visual… it stays with you. Imagine not just losing someone, but losing even the chance to say goodbye. It shakes even the strongest.”

The show is anchored by a stellar ensemble cast including Sahil Vaid as SP Amit Verma, Bagavathi Perumal as DSP Ragothaman, Danish Iqbal as DIG Amod Kanth, Girish Sharma as DIG Radhavinod Raju, and Vidyut Garg as Capt. Ravindran of the NSG. It also features Shafeeq Mustafa, Anjana Balaji, B. Sai Dinesh, Shruthy Jayan, and Gouri Menon in key roles.

Tense, emotional, and hauntingly real, The Hunt is more than just a political thriller—it’s a tribute to the silent warriors who worked behind the scenes to deliver justice, and the emotional toll of a mission that demanded everything.

Don’t miss this compelling series that revisits a tragedy that changed India—and the investigation that defined justice—for an entire generation.