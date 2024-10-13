HHVVM Part 1: Sword vs Spirit First Song release date locked 

Pawan Kalyan is starring in a period action epic for the first time in his career. His upcoming film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1 Sword vs Spirit, is being made on a large scale by the producers, aiming to give a unique and memorable theatrical experience to the audiences.

Recently, the team restarted the film shoot after a gap, due to the lead actor's political commitments. The team shot a gigantic action sequence, under the guidance of Hollywood legend Nick Powell. The action director has been specially recruited for this imaginative sequence involving 400 - 500 artistes along with Pawan Kalyan.

Now, the makers have announced a very special news on the auspicious occasion of Duesshra. The first single from the movie will be releasing soon. This news is special for all the fans of the actor and Telugu audiences as in Telugu, the song is sung by none other than Pawan Kalyan. While other singers crooned it other languages.

The ferocious poster released by the makers celebrating the occasion of Dasara, involved Pawan Kalyan aiming three arrows at his opponents almost like wielding Goddess Shakti's Trishul. In a way, fans are happy that the actor is aiming at a triple blockbuster at the box office with this film.

The makers have also stated that the filming will start again from 14th October and the complete film will be wrapped up 10th November. The action epic celebrates the unrelenting fight of a legendary outlaw warrior's quest for freedom against imperialists, oppressors.

"Animal" fame Bollywod actor Bobby Deol is playing a prominent role in the film while Niddhi Agerwal is playing the leading lady role. Legendary actor Anupam Kher, Sachin khedkhar, Kota sreenivasarao, Tanikella Bharani, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Nasser, Raghu Babu, muralee sarma, Ayyappa Sharma, neehaar Kapoor, subbaraya sarma, narra sreenu, Subbaraju, Dalip Tahil, Anasuya Bhardwaj, Poojita ponnada

and many others are cast in important roles in the film.

Young director Jyothi Krisna is directing this massive scale action epic keeping Pawan Kalyan fans expectations in mind. He has been instrumental in creating good hype and buzz around the film with timely updates and goosebumps inducing teaser.

Ace Cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa is handling cinematography with legendary production designer Thotha Tharani taking care of art department. Baahubali fame VFX supervisor Srinivas Mohan is also part of the prestigious crew.

Above all, Oscar award winning composer MM Keeravani is composing music for the film. A. Dayakar Rao is producing the film on Mega Surya Productions banner with legendary producer AM Rathnam presenting it.

Pawan Kalyan's epic outlaw warrior action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1 Sword vs Spirit is set to release on 28th March 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada languages worldwide.