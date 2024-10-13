Punjab Police book 18 more travel agencies for fraudulent employment opportunities

Chandigarh, Oct 13 (IANS) Punjab Police’s NRI Affairs Wing and Cyber Crime Wing in coordination with the Protectorate of Emigrants in Chandigarh have booked 18 more travel agencies in the state for illegally advertising employment opportunities on social media, a senior police official said on Sunday.

The development comes close on the heels of the registration of at least 20 First Information Reports (FIRs) against 25 such illegal travel agencies in August. Now, the tally of booked illegal travel agencies has reached 43.

The Protectorate of Emmigrants had red-flagged the advertising on Instagram and Facebook for jobs in foreign countries by such unscrupulous travel agencies.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP-NRI Affairs) Praveen K. Sinha said these unscrupulous travel agencies were advertising jobs abroad on Instagram and Facebook without possessing the requisite licenses and permissions.

“We checked the online platforms, verified their credentials covertly and registered FIRs against them,” he said while adding that 18 new FIRs have been registered under Sections 24 and 25 of the Emigration Act in various NRI police stations, including in Amritsar, Mohali, Ludhiana and Patiala.

Notably, 18 new FIRs were registered, six in September and 12 in October.

The ADGP said of the total 34 accused in these 26 FIRs registered in August and September, 25 accused have been arrested. Further investigations are on and notices are being sent to remaining accused travel agents, he said.

Sinha exhorted people to be cautious and verify travel agents' credentials before entrusting them with documents and money.

“Only engage agencies with a valid recruiting agent licence under the Emigration Act, 1983, and always ask for the license of the agency issued under the Act. Verify and then trust, should be the working principle while engaging travel agents,” he advised.

