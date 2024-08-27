Hema Committee report: Mohanlal resigns as 'AMMA' president!

The report of the Hema Committee has stirred up the entire Malayalam industry, which has spread to the other South Indian industries as well. Leaders in the industry are currently attempting to resolve the matter, with a number of performers and directors already facing severe allegations. Recently, 'Salaar' actor Prithviraj Sukumaran criticized the negligence of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), demanding further investigation.

The entire Malayalam industry is facing backlash, including Mohanlal, the current president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). With severe criticism, the famous Malayalam actor Mohanlal resigned from the position along with other committee members. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met high-ranking police personnel in reaction to the report prepared by the Hema Committee.

A special seven-person team will investigate the report. In addition, actor Siddique resigned from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, and director Ranjith resigned from the Film Academy.

