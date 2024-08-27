Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Nagarjuna Returns as Host, Start Date Revealed!

The Telugu industry's biggest entertainer show, Bigg Boss, is to launch its eighth season after completing seven seasons. Superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna hosts the widely watched reality program. Officially, Star Maa has revealed the times for streaming and broadcasting. With the unveiling of the newest poster, recent rumors that Nagarjuna will not be hosting Season 8 have been refuted.

As per the announcement, the show will air every day from Monday through Friday at 9:30 PM. It will also air on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:00 PM.

The host of the show Nagarjuna posted with the caption, "This season of Bigg Boss will have no limits to entertainment, fun, twists, and turns," raising viewers' hopes. According to Star Maa, the official announcement of "Bigg Boss 8"'s launch date is Sunday, September 1, at 7:00 PM. Just like the last season, Hotstar will offer continuous streaming for everyone to enjoy.

