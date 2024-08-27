Sajjala Condemns False Allegations of Harassment Involving Mumbai Actress

YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has condemned the recent article published by a vernacular publication, which made false and baseless allegations against him. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy refuted the allegations in the article, which reportedly accuses him of being involved in harassment related to a Mumbai actress.

In a statement, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy emphasized that the coalition government and its allied media have been engaging in a campaign to divert public attention from issues such as unfulfilled manifesto promises, increasing violence, murders, and destruction of property. He asserted that the vernacular media outlet is fabricating stories to tarnish the reputation of the YSR Congress Party and its leadership.

He stated that the specific article titled "Harassment of a Mumbai Actress: Help from Sajjala" is entirely false and part of a broader malicious agenda. He condemned the ruling party and its supporters for amplifying this misinformation through social media and other channels. He said that they would take legal action against the publication, stating that the article was an unjust attack on his character and reputation.