L2:Empuraan Twitter Review: Fans Declare Mohanlal and Prithviraj Movie a Blockbuster
The entire Malayalam movie industry was buzzing with excitement over the release of Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan. The second part in the "Lucifer" trilogy, this film was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, and the reviews are out on this.
Movie fans in the entire state of Kerala were waiting for this moment, and youth across the state donned black outfits to shower love on their favorite Lalettan. Theaters across the state are packed, and it's been quite a while since Mollywood has witnessed this frenzy.
Those who watched the film are already posting their reviews about it, and there is one unanimous tone that's emerging out of them: "L2 Empuraan is a sure-shot blockbuster." Fans have been raving about the production value, massive elevation scenes for Mohanlal, and the interval block.
The emotional scenes in the climax deserve a special mention, as movie buffs declared that the movie is a must-watch this weekend. Let's take a look at some of the reactions from fans over this Mohanlal film.
#EMPURAAN
Starts of Brutally!! Dir @PrithviOfficial excels in the entry sequence 🔥🔥
Overall a Good Watch…@Mohanlal’s screen presence is 🧨 as usual.
Cinematography is top notch, felt dragged at places and not much is revealed in #L2
Theatre Erupted during this sequence🔥👇 pic.twitter.com/C7GSBdOPV6
#Empuraan Positive Word Of Mouth 👏👍
It will break All Previous Box-Office Records
Industry HIT LOADING 😎🔥
Hollywood Level Movie🔥🥵Brilliant Making And Execution From @PrithviOfficial. Main Highlights, Lalettan Intro, Jungle Fight, Hand cuff scene, climax and tail end🐉🤩💥
Worth Watch, 🔥🤩Go For It#Empuraan pic.twitter.com/poYiYjahy7
Jungle Poli🔥🔥
ഈ സീൻ തിയെറ്റർ കുലുങ്ങി🥶🔥
കിടിലൻ പടം❤️🔥#Mohanlal #Empuraan #L2E pic.twitter.com/E87D4q8DE9
This scene is pure 🔥🔥 When #Mohanlal & #Prithviraj went God mode!! #Empuraan pic.twitter.com/yZ4oHlpoSm
