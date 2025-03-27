L2:Empuraan Twitter Review: Fans Declare Mohanlal and Prithviraj Movie a Blockbuster

The entire Malayalam movie industry was buzzing with excitement over the release of Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan. The second part in the "Lucifer" trilogy, this film was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, and the reviews are out on this.

Movie fans in the entire state of Kerala were waiting for this moment, and youth across the state donned black outfits to shower love on their favorite Lalettan. Theaters across the state are packed, and it's been quite a while since Mollywood has witnessed this frenzy.

Those who watched the film are already posting their reviews about it, and there is one unanimous tone that's emerging out of them: "L2 Empuraan is a sure-shot blockbuster." Fans have been raving about the production value, massive elevation scenes for Mohanlal, and the interval block.

The emotional scenes in the climax deserve a special mention, as movie buffs declared that the movie is a must-watch this weekend. Let's take a look at some of the reactions from fans over this Mohanlal film.

#EMPURAAN

Starts of Brutally!! Dir @PrithviOfficial excels in the entry sequence 🔥🔥

Overall a Good Watch…@Mohanlal’s screen presence is 🧨 as usual.

Cinematography is top notch, felt dragged at places and not much is revealed in #L2

Theatre Erupted during this sequence🔥👇 pic.twitter.com/C7GSBdOPV6 — Reel Prophet (@thecinematicace) March 27, 2025

#Empuraan Positive Word Of Mouth 👏👍

It will break All Previous Box-Office Records Industry HIT LOADING 😎🔥 — Ordinary Person (@Itz_UnluckyBoy) March 27, 2025