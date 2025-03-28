L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection: Mohanlal's Movie Earns Rs 22 Crore on Day 1

The highly anticipated Malayalam film L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, hit theatres on March 27, 2025, and has set the box office on fire. Serving as the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, the action-packed film has opened to an overwhelming response from audiences.

L2: Empuraan Day 1 Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, L2: Empuraan raked in a staggering ₹22 crore on its opening day, making it the biggest Malayalam opener to date. The film recorded an overall 61.02% occupancy rate in the Malayalam market, reflecting the immense buzz surrounding its release.

Occupancy Breakdown:

Morning Shows: 63.32%

Afternoon Shows: 54.32%

Evening Shows: 60.43%

Night Shows: 66.00%

Taran Adarsh Hails L2: Empuraan’s Phenomenal Start

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to praise the film’s spectacular opening. He stated:

"EMPURAAN TAKES A HISTORIC START ACROSS KERALA. The highly anticipated biggie has taken a record-breaking start across Kerala, with packed shows in major cities like Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kottayam, Thrissur, and Palakkad. Theatres are witnessing an earth-shattering opening."

He further added that if this trend continues, L2: Empuraan could set new records for the Malayalam film industry.

Star-Studded Cast and Production Team

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan is backed by top-tier production houses Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies, and Lyca Productions, with Antony Perumbavoor, Gokulam Gopalan, and Subaskaran as producers.

Apart from Mohanlal in the lead role, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Sachin Khedekar, Abhimanyu Singh, Jerome Flynn, Eriq Ebouaney, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Indrajith Sukumaran in pivotal roles.

With its powerful storyline, stellar performances, and grand production values, L2: Empuraan is poised to become a game-changer in Malayalam cinema. Stay tuned for more updates on its box office journey!