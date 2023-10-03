Guntur Kaaram Changed The Fate Of These Top Actresses

Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie Guntur Kaaram seems to have changed the fate of two top actresses in Tollywood. Earlier, Pooja Hegde was finalized to play the female lead in Guntur Kaaram. Recently, the makers of Guntur Kaaram removed her from the project.

Later, Meenakshi Chowdary was replaced by Sree Leela as the leading lady. After Pooja Hegde was terminated from the movie, her graph has been declining with each passing day.

On the other hand, Meenakshi Chowdary's graph is soaring. She has a couple of other big films in her kitty. Guntur Kaaram has become a plus point to her and a minus to Pooja.

Guntur Kaaram is directed by Trivikram. There are four to five songs that are pending to be shot. The makers are working around the clock to wrap up the whole shoot at the earliest. Sithara Entertainments is planning to complete the talkie portions this very much.