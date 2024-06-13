'Father's Day Special: Chaitanya Rao's Dear Nanna Streaming on Aha from June 14th

Chaitanya Rao and Yashna Chaudhary star in the lead roles in Dear Nanna. Surya Kumar Bhagwan Das, Sandhya Janak, Shashank, and Madhunandan play key supporting roles. Rakesh Mahankali and Anji Saladi collaborated on the story and lyrics for this film. Mahankali also acts as a producer alongside his writing credits.

Directed by Anji Saladi, the film will be streaming on the Aha from June 14th as a Father's Day special.

The trailer for Dear Nanna has received a very positive response. Set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, the film explores themes of fatherhood and evokes emotions through heartfelt scenes between Chaitanya Rao and Surya. This has generated a lot of curiosity among viewers. This film promises to be a perfect treat for Father's Day – a heartfelt message for dear dads.

Also starring CVL Narasimha, Aditya Varun, Vinyl, and Supraj, the film has music by Gifton Elias. The cinematography is by Anith Kumar and editing is by Shravan Katikaneni.