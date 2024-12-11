Dhandoraa Launched: From Makers of Bedurulanka 2012, Colour Photo

Dhandoraa is a rural drama set in Telangana, exploring age-old customs and traditions with a satirical twist, offering a unique blend of humor and entertainment. The film features a stellar cast, including Sivaji, Navdeep, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ravi Krishna, Manika Chikkala, and Anusha, who are all set to deliver remarkable performances. Acclaimed music director Mark K. Robin will compose the score, while Venkat R. Shakamuri handles cinematography.

Loukya Entertainments, led by Ravindra Banerjee Muppaneni, is renowned for producing the National Award-winning Colour Photo and the blockbuster Bedurulanka 2012. The banner is now gearing up to present its next exciting venture, Dhandoraa, directed by Muralikanth.

The film was officially launched today at Ramanaidu Studios in Film Nagar, Hyderabad, with several prominent figures from the film industry in attendance.

Stay tuned for more updates on Dhandoraa as this exciting journey unfolds!