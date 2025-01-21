Coldplay's Mumbai Concert: Mrunal Thakur Shares Memorable Moments! 

Mrunal Thakur recently shared her excitement after attending Coldplay’s spectacular concert in Mumbai. The actress took to Instagram to post a lively video from the event, giving her fans a glimpse of the magical experience. In the clip, Mrunal is seen enjoying the band’s hits, lip-syncing along to the music. The video also features a stunning performance by Jasleen Royal, who took the stage alongside Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin. The concert was further enhanced by dazzling fireworks and light displays, while the crowd cheered and sang along.

Mrunal expressed her joy in the caption, writing, "Coldplay ✨ Cause you're a sky full of stars, You're a sky full of stars... SUCH A HEAVENLY VIEW 💃🕺💫💃💖." She also tagged Coldplay and Jasleen Royal in the post, adding the hashtags: #didSomethingIAlwaysWantedToDo, #Coldplay, #Concert, #January, and #2025.

Celebrity Sightings at Coldplay's Mumbai Concerts

The Mumbai concerts, held on Sunday and Monday evenings, were attended by several prominent personalities. Among the stars spotted at the event were Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Papon, Shreya Ghoshal, Navya Nanda, Vikramaditya Motwane, Ridhi Dogra, and Kusha Kapila, all of whom enjoyed the mesmerizing show.

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour

Coldplay’s India leg of their Music of the Spheres World Tour continues to captivate fans. Following the Mumbai concerts, the band will perform at DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday, with additional shows scheduled in Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26.

Mrunal Thakur’s Upcoming Film

On the professional front, Mrunal is gearing up for her role in the upcoming action drama, Dacoit. The film, which stars Mrunal opposite Adivi Sesh, is directed by Shaneil Deo. Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios, Dacoit is currently being shot in Hyderabad. The movie is being filmed in both Hindi and Telugu.